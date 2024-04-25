Pak-China Business Council team visits Nawaz Sharif IT City to explore investment opportunities

LAHORE: A high-profile delegation from the Pak-China Business Council, led by Christine Liu Lie, General Manager of Shenzen Caiyu Industrial Investment Development, recently visited Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT) to explore potential investment opportunities.

The delegation, comprising esteemed members including Chen Jian Lu, Chen Dabao, and Shafiq ur Rehman, Secretary General of the China Pakistan Business Council.

During their visit, the delegation was briefed comprehensively about NSIT and the plethora of investment opportunities it offers. The presentation highlighted the strategic advantages of NSIT and its potential to serve as a hub for technological innovation and economic growth in Punjab.

Expressing keen interest in the opportunities presented, the delegation expressed enthusiasm towards potential investments in NSIT. They acknowledged the significance of NSIT in fostering bilateral economic ties and appreciated the efforts being made to facilitate foreign investment in the region.

Following their visit to NSIT, the delegation attended a high-profile meeting chaired by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin. The meeting was also attended by key officials including Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, Director Marketing, Waseem Siddiq, Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, and Deputy Director Urban Planning, Nasir Maqbool.

During the meeting, discussions centered on investment potential of NSIT and ways to facilitate Chinese investment in project. The Chinese delegation expressed their confidence in the project and gave a green signal for investment by Chinese investors.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated, “We are delighted to welcome the delegation from the Pak-China Business Council to NSIT. Their interest and commitment to exploring investment opportunities in NSIT are testament to the project’s potential to drive economic growth and technological innovation in Punjab.”

