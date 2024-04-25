AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-25

Pak-China Business Council team visits Nawaz Sharif IT City to explore investment opportunities

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: A high-profile delegation from the Pak-China Business Council, led by Christine Liu Lie, General Manager of Shenzen Caiyu Industrial Investment Development, recently visited Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT) to explore potential investment opportunities.

The delegation, comprising esteemed members including Chen Jian Lu, Chen Dabao, and Shafiq ur Rehman, Secretary General of the China Pakistan Business Council.

During their visit, the delegation was briefed comprehensively about NSIT and the plethora of investment opportunities it offers. The presentation highlighted the strategic advantages of NSIT and its potential to serve as a hub for technological innovation and economic growth in Punjab.

Expressing keen interest in the opportunities presented, the delegation expressed enthusiasm towards potential investments in NSIT. They acknowledged the significance of NSIT in fostering bilateral economic ties and appreciated the efforts being made to facilitate foreign investment in the region.

Following their visit to NSIT, the delegation attended a high-profile meeting chaired by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin. The meeting was also attended by key officials including Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, Director Marketing, Waseem Siddiq, Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, and Deputy Director Urban Planning, Nasir Maqbool.

During the meeting, discussions centered on investment potential of NSIT and ways to facilitate Chinese investment in project. The Chinese delegation expressed their confidence in the project and gave a green signal for investment by Chinese investors.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated, “We are delighted to welcome the delegation from the Pak-China Business Council to NSIT. Their interest and commitment to exploring investment opportunities in NSIT are testament to the project’s potential to drive economic growth and technological innovation in Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif Pak China Business Council Liu Lie

Comments

200 characters

Pak-China Business Council team visits Nawaz Sharif IT City to explore investment opportunities

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories