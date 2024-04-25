Sanity gaining ground

An incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, has rejected the reports of any deal with the powers that be, saying neither anyone has approached him nor has he received any message for striking a deal.

He has, however, raised a question why the powers that be would make a deal with him, saying that “On the day of general elections [February 8] people stood on a side; it was the time to negotiate.” Be that as it may, it is important to note that the PTI chairman has not ruled out the possibility of cutting a deal in spite of the fact that he has raised a seemingly legitimate question in this regard.

In my view, Imran Khan has shown, albeit reluctantly, a willingness to yield or cooperate because of a desire to be agreeable. He must have understood by now that ours is not a Jeffersonian democracy, so to speak. I think Imran Khan knows too well how democracy has evolved and how it operates in Pakistan.

Having said that, the fact that he or his party was deprived of a level playing field in the 2008 general election cannot be overemphasised. I believe the PTI founder is fully aware of the developments, including the May 9 violence in particular, that preceded establishment’s conclusion that his party had crossed the red line.

It is therefore about time the party revisited its approach to politics in order to protect and preserve the gains that it had made so far; one of which is the fact that it is the largest political party in the country with its founder being the most popular and charismatic leader.

Last but not least, the powers that be too appear to be amenable to talks, given Imran Khan and his party have already paid a very costly a price by squandering away the opportunity to regain power due to whatever reasons. I wish both—the establishment and Imran Khan—success.

Anwar Saeed Ghumman

Lahore

