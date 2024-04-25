KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 24, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.19 279.82 AED 75.00 75.73
EURO 294.04 296.85 SAR 73.26 73.95
GBP 342.42 345.69 INTERBANK 278.30 278.45
JPY 1.75 1.79
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments