KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 24, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.19 279.82 AED 75.00 75.73 EURO 294.04 296.85 SAR 73.26 73.95 GBP 342.42 345.69 INTERBANK 278.30 278.45 JPY 1.75 1.79 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024