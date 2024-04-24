AIRLINK 73.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.98%)
DGKC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.51%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.28%)
FFBL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 116.52 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.47%)
HUBC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.4%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.97%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.78%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PIAA 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
PPL 113.66 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.76%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
PTC 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
SEARL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
SNGP 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
SSGC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 69.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.81%)
UNITY 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,520 Increased By 85.3 (1.15%)
BR30 24,540 Increased By 320 (1.32%)
KSE100 72,186 Increased By 826.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 23,845 Increased By 278.3 (1.18%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 23, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 24 Apr, 2024 08:59am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights ‘special connection’ with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb expects central bank reserves to be $9-10bn by FY24-end

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Cement’s earnings down to Rs1.77bn in January-March 2024

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Iranian President Raisi, Sindh Chief Minister discuss bilateral economic opportunities

Read here for details.

  • Expenditure cut steps likely in FY25 budget

Read here for details.

