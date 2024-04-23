Seven-team President’s Cup to begin from Wednesday

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the President’s Cup one-day tournament.

Abbottabad and Rawalpindi will host 24 matches of the event, in which seven leading departments of the country will participate from 24 April to 12 May.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the winner of the four-day first-class President’s Trophy, will aim to conclude the 2023-24 season with another trophy.

Apart from SNGPL, the other six teams participating in the tournament are Pakistan Television (PTV), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Ghani Glass.

The seven teams will compete in a single round-robin format, with the top four sides after 21 league matches qualifying for the semi-finals.

Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium will be used for the league matches. Venues of the three knock-out matches will be confirmed closer to the matches.

Ahmed Shehzad will captain WAPDA, Usman Salahuddin will lead SBP, Rohail Nazir will lead KRL, Moeez Ghani will captain Ghani Glass, Mohammad Huraira will lead HEC, while Shamyl Hussain and Saud Shakeel will captain PTV and SNGPL, respectively.

The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs2.5 million, with the winning side receiving a cheque of Rs1.5 million along with the trophy.

President’s Cup Schedule

Fixtures for Wednesday: SNGPL vs Ghani Glass, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium; PTV vs SBP, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium; KRL vs WAPDA, Shoaib Akhtar Stadium

Fixtures for Friday: WAPDA vs Ghani Glass, Shoaib Akhtar Stadium; KRL vs PTV, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium; SBP vs HEC, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Here is a detailed schedule: