Australian shares follow Wall Street higher, miners limit gains

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s rally overnight amid easing fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, while miners fell due to weak underlying commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.6% to 7,692.00 by 0036 GMT, extending its gain after a 1.1% rise on Monday, as market participants awaited the first-quarter inflation data due on Wednesday for further cues on interest rates.

Wall Street stocks ended higher overnight following a sell-off in prior sessions, as investors eyed a busy week for quarterly results from key companies that would provide a glimpse of the U.S. economy’s health.

In the Middle East, fears of a wider conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv eased further after Iran played down a reported Israeli attack on its soil.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners fell as much as 0.5%, even as sector behemoth BHP Group rose 0.3% and Rio Tinto inched up 0.02%.

Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday, weighed down by diminishing hopes of more stimulus in top consumer China, high portside stocks, and risks of possible government intervention after a price rally last week.

Financials rose 1.2%, with the “Big Four” banks up between 0.8% and 1.3%. Westpac Banking flagged a A$164 million hit to its half-yearly profit.

Energy stocks were flat after oil prices fell overnight. Woodside Energy was flat, while Santos jumped 0.9%.

The healthcare sector jumped 1.3% with CSL, the country’s priciest stock, gaining 1.2%.

Information technology stocks rose 0.8%, in tandem with the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Real estate stocks rose 1%, while gold stocks dipped 3.9%, tracking a fall in bullion prices.

Among individual stocks, Brambles fell as much as 6.7% and on track for its worst day in nearly two years, after the logistics firm reported a decline in third-quarter group volumes.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,836.59.