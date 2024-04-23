‘All parties united to safeguard dignity and interests of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that all political parties across the board are unanimous and united to safeguard the honour, dignity, and interests of Pakistan.

“Pakistan values high its historical fraternal relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and is keen to expand the existing relations by promoting parliamentary and economic ties. The visit of President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan will not only enhance the relations between the two Islamic brother countries but also among others regional countries due to its far-reaching impacts,” the speaker expressed these views during his meeting with the President of Iran, Dr Raisi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

Pakistani Parliamentary delegation comprising members of all the political parties was also present in the meeting.

The speaker warmly welcomed the Iranian president on behalf of the Parliament and the people of Pakistan. He said that sustainable peace in the region is hinged upon the resolution of bilateral issues amicably through dialogue. He said that there are vast opportunities for mutual cooperation in trade, energy and other sectors, which are essential for the development and prosperity of the people of both countries. He hailed the establishment of trade centres on both sides of the Pakistan-Iran border and said that the establishment of trade centres on the Pakistan-Iran border would bring prosperity to the lives of the citizens living on both sides of the border.

President Raisi said that the Pak-Iran ties are more than traditional and diplomatic relations as the people of the countries are bound in eternal relations of brotherhood, neighbourliness, and love. He thanked the people and government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Pakistan. He said that close ties between the two countries will usher in a new era of regional development and prosperity.

While talking on the occasion, MNA Naveed Qamar said that Pakistan values high its parliamentary contacts with Iran. He further said that the Parliament of Pakistan aimed to promote relations with Iran's National Assembly.

Members of National Assembly Naveed Qamar, Aun Chaudhry, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

