7th LIIBS edition will take place in Islamabad on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The 7th Edition of Pakistan’s biggest corporate event, Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2024 (LIIBS), will take place on April 23 & 24, 2024, at a local hotel. Curated under the theme of collaborating for growth, this summit brings together a spectacular array of national and international speakers to deliberate on the challenges confronting the world and possible solutions. LIIBS provides a forum for consultative working, sharing of ideas and expertise, and for reiterating the need to work together to achieve common goals, in the best interest of regional and global economies.

The 7th Edition of LIIBS is jointly hosted by Nutshell Group and Unity Foods Limited, in collaboration with OICCI (Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry), with Faysal Bank Limited as the Platinum partner, and InfraZamin Pakistan as the strategic partner.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Chairman, Senate of Pakistan; Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs; Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue; Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum & Water Resources; Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division); and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT & Telecom, will grace the Summit with their presence alongside numerous distinguished speakers.

Muhamad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group, the person credited with not only creating an event of the stature of LIIBS but also for successfully hosting 6 previous editions, will deliver the welcome address. When questioned on the theme for the 7th Edition of LIIBS, he elaborated on how LIIBS was envisioned to empower Pakistan’s image with thought leadership, collaborative framework, and innovative excellence. This year’s theme, ‘Collaborating for Growth,’ is therefore a perfect kaleidoscope to view the potential optimization of Pakistan’s potential with global collaborative opportunities.

Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Foods Limited, will be gracing the event with opening remarks as the co-host. His innovative, progressive, and forward-looking approach has been instrumental to the agricultural landscape and food industry of Pakistan. He has worked consistently towards enhancing indigenous resources, to address the pressing issues of food security.

Faysal Bank Limited, the Platinum partner of the event, brings forth the rapidly expanding realm of Islamic financial instruments and their ethos of prosperity to collaborative plans.

Maheen Rahman, CEO, InfraZamin Pakistan, the Strategic Partner for LIIBS 7th Edition, will also be delivering a keynote and will be participating in panel discussions.

The two-day Summit will bring together more than 15 global experts and 1000+ delegates belonging to diverse industries from both the public and private sectors. The primary agenda will entail discussions and routes for possible partnerships at the individual, business, and national levels, for Pakistan.

The following speakers will be sharing their ideas to collaborate for a better future. The 7th Edition of LIIBS will have corporate and public sector leadership from across the world, including:

Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director, TMC Private Limited; Ahmed Khan Bozai, Managing Director & City Country Officer, Citibank; Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff (2015-2018); Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press, Pakistan; Asif Peer, CEO & Managing Director, Systems Limited; Ayla Majid, ACCA’s Global Deputy President and Founder & CEO, Planetive; Boo Hock KHOO, Chairman, InfraZamin Board; Dr. Amjad Waheed, CEO, NBP Funds; Emilio Cattaneo, Head of Technical Assistance, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG); Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited; Hatem Bamatraf, President & CEO, PTCL Group; Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan; Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Group Managing Director & CEO, Martin Dow Group; Jeff Malin, Head of Solution Delivery of Commercial & Technology Platforms, S&P Global; John LEE, Venture Capitalist & Investor, USA & Asia; Karen Tsang-Hounsell, Head Business Development, InfraCo Asia Development Pte. Ltd.; Konstantin Makarov, Senior Executive Officer, StratLink, Middle East & Africa; Strategic Advisor, Global Markets, Van Tuyl Companies & Perry Ellis International; Lasha Tabidze, Group Chief Digital Business Officer, VEON; Layth Al Falaki, CEO, GuarantCo Ltd.; Lucia Real Martin, GAICD, Global Executive Director, ACCA; Marisa Taylor, Head of Commercial Technology, S&P Global; Mike Ying, Head of Data Architecture of Commercial & Technology Platforms, S&P Global; Moustafa H. Moharram, Chairman, Moharram & Partners; Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO , Mashreq Pakistan; Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan; Nadeem A. Malik, Secretary General, Pakistan Software Houses Association; Philip Skinner, Head of Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan, GuarantCo and Origination Lead for Nature, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG); Praveen Thakur, Vice President Asia, Teradata; Ruhail Muhammed, CEO, Lucky Electric Power Company; Saira Awan Malik, President, TCS Pvt Ltd.; Sajjeed Aslam, Partner, Spectreco LLC, USA; Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain & Afghanistan;; Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO, K-Electric; Usman Yousuf, Director, Nutshell Communications; Chairman, ProPakistani; Regional Entrepreneur & InvestorZarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL.

