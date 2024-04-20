AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian defence ministry to set up drone development centre

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2024 02:40pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry will set up a science and production centre for drones and “robotic complexes”, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday, according to the ministry.

Shoigu was inspecting a testing range for firearms and drones in the Moscow military district, the defence ministry said.

The conflict in Ukraine has been characterised by drone deployment of unprecedented scale, with thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles used to track enemy forces, guide artillery and bomb targets.

Russia’s Shoigu says tank production is booming

The tiny, inexpensive FPV (first-person view) drone has proved to be one of the most potent weapons in this war, where conventional warplanes are relatively rare because of a dense concentration of anti-aircraft systems near front lines.

At the testing range, Shoigu was shown firearms for tackling such drones as well as a combat quadcopter designed to set up mines.

Russia Sergei Shoigu Russian attack Russian air strikes Russian drones

Comments

200 characters

Russian defence ministry to set up drone development centre

Those already registered with sales tax department: Balance sheet filing requirement relaxed

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 to new record-high in Pakistan

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Tesla’s Elon Musk postpones India trip, sources say

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Read more stories