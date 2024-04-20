AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Foreigners: interior minister orders fool-proof security

Fazal Sher Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Moshin Naqvi on Friday issued directives to police and all security agencies to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised for the security of Chinese citizens and all other foreigners.

The minister while presiding over the National Action Plan (NAP) implementation review committee meeting held at the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters said that strict action would be taken against police and other law enforcement agencies if they failed to implement the SOPs framed for the security of Chines citizens.

Secretary Ministry of Interior, national coordinator NACTA head, director general (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as well as inspectors general of police (IGPs) and home secretaries of all provinces and representatives of various intelligence agencies, attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to provide modern technology to the police forces to improve their performance.

The IGPs of all the provinces have given a comprehensive briefing on the security protocols in their provinces for the safety of Chinese nationals.

The interior minister, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Chinese citizens, directed all security agencies, including the police to “ensure 100 percent adherence to SOPs”.

The minister warned that any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements during the visit of the Iranian president in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

The minister also issued directives to launch an operation in the riverine areas to combat the lawlessness and gangs of dacoits who use the region to conduct criminal activities.

