Budget 2024-25: Bilawal demands govt provide ‘maximum’ relief to masses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government should try its level best to give maximum relief to the poor and common people in the coming budget 2024-25.

“We want to give time to the PML-N-led coalition government. We hope, what the prime minister had stated in his maiden speech will be implemented accordingly. The government should give relief to the poorest segment of society. We hope that the government will provide funds for the Benazir Income Support Programme so that we can give relief to the people despite several conditions by the IMF and other financial institutions,” Bilawal expressed these views while talking to the media representatives at the National Assembly on Friday.

Answering a question, he said that the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was successful. He said there are many opportunities for investment in Pakistan. Saudi Arabia would play an important role as far as foreign investment is concerned and as a result, the people would get job opportunities. He said the economy of the country would also improve.

“It is the responsibility of the government and its allies and the opposition to welcome the foreign delegation. It is so wrong that when the Saudi foreign minister was in Pakistan, a PTI politician levelled false allegations about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in removing Imran Khan’s government. We not only condemn that statement but also the dual politics of PTI. This two-faced politics is wrong and the PTI politicians should keep away from the politics of lies. Saudi Arabia has relations with Pakistan not with any particular political party. All political parties should own this relation,” he said.

The PPP chairman said the party made history on Thursday when the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari addressed the parliament for the seventh time. “We should think of the country instead of petty differences. We should think of Pakistan and its people. The opposition protest was not democratic and mature. Unfortunately, this behaviour of the opposition members compelled the Speaker to suspend the membership of two opposition members but it was necessary to set the precedent so that every member should remain within the rules of the parliament,” he said.

Answering a question, Bilawal appreciated Sindh police for thwarting a terror attack in Landhi, Karachi. He said that this is also a reminder that the menace of terrorism is once again raising its head in Pakistan. The federal and provincial governments will have to take action against the terrorists and ensure to engage the neighbouring country to take action against them.

The PPP chairman said that as a foreign minister, he had held a tripartite dialogue at the Foreign Ministry among the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. We should have similar efforts to eliminate terrorists.

Responding to a question regarding the opposition’s hue and cry during President Zardari’s address to the joint session, the PPP chairman said that every political party has the right to do politics but on the issue of foreign affairs, diplomatic issues etc we should have displayed unity in front of diplomats. These diplomats will tell their countries about this opposition’s behaviour as well.

The PPP chairman said that a few decisions of the interim government harmed not only our growers but also our economy. The interim government decided to import wheat from other countries resulting in loss of the Pakistani growers but this government has stopped export of wheat which has resulted in the improvement of the situation. He said that the reservations being expressed by the growers should be heard and allayed.

This is welcome that since this government has come to power, the inflation is decreasing, he said. During the elections, inflation was the main issue and if this government succeeds in lowering inflation then we all will benefit from it, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024