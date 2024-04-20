KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 19, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.11 279.68 AED 75.11 75.81
EURO 292.74 295.60 SAR 73.21 73.89
GBP 342.16 345.38 INTERBANK 278.10 278.40
JPY 1.76 1.80
=========================================================================
