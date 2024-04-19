AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
UK stocks dip on Middle-East woes, set for weekly declines

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 12:41pm

British stocks opened lower on Friday due to caution over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, while domestic retail data showed sales stagnated in March.

The globally-focussed FTSE 100 fell 0.4% by 0714 GMT, set for its biggest weekly decline in three months.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.6%, poised for a third consecutive week of declines. Nearly all sub-indexes traded in the red.

Travel and leisure stocks leading the declines, falling 1.2% as airlines scrambled to divert flights over Iran as tensions in the Middle East escalated.

London stocks boosted by strong corporate results; Hipgnosis Songs Fund surges

Meanwhile, data showed UK retail sales stagnated in March, indicating cautious consumer spending.

888 gained 2.8% after the bookmaker reported first-quarter revenue slightly ahead of its expectations, helped by strong customer volumes and expects revenue to return to growth from the second quarter.

