AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.12%)
FCCL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.53%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.57%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUBC 130.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.7%)
OGDC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
PRL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.43%)
PTC 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.62%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,337 Increased By 42 (0.58%)
BR30 23,883 Increased By 29.1 (0.12%)
KSE100 70,546 Increased By 256.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,229 Increased By 57.6 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan hits 5-month low on renewed Middle East tensions

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 10:35am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened to a five-month low against the dollar on Friday, pressured by reports of an Israeli attack on Iran that sparked rising safe haven bets.

The latest developments prompted concerns over a widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to include other countries in the Middle East, supporting traditional safe haven assets including the US dollar and gold but jeopardising emerging market currencies.

Initial US news reports late on Thursday said Israel launched missiles at Iran in retaliation for an April 13 attack on Israel that was in response to an alleged Israeli assault that killed Iranian military leaders on April 1.

Iranian officials on Friday told Reuters there was no missile attack.

“Markets will be very worried that this is the start of a tit-for-tat escalation which could create huge volatility in the Middle East,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

That has piled additional downside pressure on the weakening yuan, which has lost 2% year-to-date, pressured by its relative low yields versus other currencies and outflows of foreign investment from an anaemic stock market.

The onshore yuan opened at 7.2391 per dollar and eased to a low of 7.2431, its softest since Nov. 17, 2023. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.2426, 44 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Some currency traders said the yuan’s losses were rather limited as a senior central bank official told a news briefing on Thursday that China’s goal to keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable will not change.

China’s yuan firms on soft dollar, PBOC support

“This underscores that the central bank wants to prevent wild swings in the yuan exchange rates as the markets are repricing the timing and size of US Federal Reserve rate cuts this year,” said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.

“While FX stability remains the priority, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) may continue to allow CNY to soften modestly against USD. This is especially given that the currencies of China’s trading partners have depreciated against USD, which in turn pushed up the CNY currency basket.”

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1046 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 7.102.

Friday’s official guidance is the weakest since March 1, but continued to come in much stronger than the market had projected, traders said, interpreting it as an official attempt to rein in yuan weakness.

The persistently firmer-than-expected yuan midpoint fixing has sent the yuan’s basket value to a new 18-month high.

The CFETS yuan basket index has gained 3.4% to 100.73 as of Friday.

As of midday, the global dollar index rose to 106.272 from the previous close of 106.151, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.2565 per dollar.

US dollar China's yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan hits 5-month low on renewed Middle East tensions

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Police kill bomber, militant to thwart attack on Japanese nationals in Karachi

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Read more stories