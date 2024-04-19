AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Success of Agripreneurs project: SCB, The British Asian Trust, partners celebrate

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank and The British Asian Trust, in collaboration with partners Shirakat and Sindh Agricultural & Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO), celebrated the success of their Agripreneurs project.

This was the second phase of the project and focused on high-performing participants from the previous phase. The project supported 700 participants with additional business growth, marketing, quality assurance and digital literacy training resulting in their revenues increasing by 25 percent.

Some 300 new participants were also onboarded and provided with basic enterprise development training. The project worked with businesses catering to high demand products such as vegetable and fruit drying, fodder production in Sindh and Punjab.

Commenting on closing event Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer Standard Chartered Pakistan said that Standard Chartered Bank is excited to conclude this programme as part of wider Futuremakers initiative to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow. The programme will positively impact thousands of people and will have ancillary economic gains for the communities.

He said that the project has developed a sustainable pathway for women and youth out of poverty by addressing key barriers to progress.

“In collaboration with our partners, British Asian Trust, we have enabled the young Agri entrepreneurs to further broaden their horizons and play an integral role within the Agricultural eco-system and value chain,” he added.

He further said that agriculture continues to play a pivotal role for Pakistan’s economy and Standard Chartered proud to play its part in supporting the renewed initiatives of the Government and State Bank of Pakistan to provide sustainable economic and growth opportunities for people linked with this critical sector.

Highlighting the power of its partnerships, Kamyla Marvi, Pakistan Director of the British Asian Trust said that it was through the combined expertise of us all coming together that positively impacted the livelihoods of 1,000 people. This experience will help them provide sustainable incomes for themselves, their families and communities, she added.

Sharing her experience of the project, Bilquis Tahira, Executive Director of Shirakat said that the project has provided opportunities to rural women for increasing their income. “Many participants can now do basic accounting and use digital wallets for savings and business.”

Altaf Hussain Nizamani, Executive Director of SAFWCO said that this project shows how powerful it is to help people and give them skills. These women not only change their own lives but also inspire others. It's a great example of how working together can make a big difference, he added.

Notable guests included key market stakeholders representing food companies, grocery chains and restaurants.

The event also provided an opportunity for industry leaders and female Agripreneurs to form direct links, gaining valuable insights and feedback aimed at enhancing their product quality, marketability and growth plan.

