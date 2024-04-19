AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-19

KP govt decides to establish gem processing & export centre

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to develop gemstone sector as formal export sector and for this purpose the gemstone cluster at Namak Mandi would be develop in the shape of Gems Processing & Export Centre.

The Gem Export Centre will be redesigned and shifted to a spacious and suitable building equipped with all international standards.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held on Thursday in the committee room of the Industries Department here at Civil Secretariat, Peshawar with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordhir in the chair.

Besides, Secretary Industries, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Special Secretary Muhammad Anwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak, Executive Director of Federal Export Development Fund (EDF) Samiullah Khan and Director Zafar, PDA and Local Government Officers, representatives of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Gemstones Association and officers of other relevant departments also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, several policy level decisions were taken for the development of the gemstones sector, under which a Gems Processing and Export Centre equipped with advanced facilities for Gemstones will be established in Peshawar.

The facilities of Certification Lab, International Mail Office (IMO), Bank and Customs Office will also be available, while facilities for the provision of NOC for the arrival of investors from abroad will also be available in the centre. Likewise, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran Desk will also be set up at this Gems Centre, which will be completed and formally inaugurated in next four months.

It was decided in the meeting that with the Federal Export Development Fund, the annual Gems Show will also be organized in the province, while the representative of EDF assured in the meeting that the availability of facilities in the proposed centre will be provided through the fund.

Speaking on this occasion, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said that the establishment of a modern Gems Centre in the province will prove a milestone for the economic development of the country and the province. This will also increase exports beside providing employment opportunities to thousands of people related to this sector and bring substantial increase in revenue.

He said that Peshawar is very important for the business of precious stones in this region and the establishment of this new centre will further develop this sector which will further the economic development of our province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Government Namak Mandi Gems Processing & Export Centre Gem Export Centre

Comments

200 characters

KP govt decides to establish gem processing & export centre

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories