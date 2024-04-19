AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
District, tehsil hospitals of Punjab: ChildLife Foundation launches innovative telemedicine network

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Responding to the pressing need for accessible and high-quality emergency healthcare for the children in Pakistan, ChildLife Foundation has introduced an innovative telemedicine network in district and tehsil hospitals of Punjab, providing critical consultations to the children in remote areas.

This initiative aims to address the alarming child mortality rates in the country, with 1,000 children losing their lives daily due to various illnesses. With two-thirds of Pakistan's population residing in rural areas, many families face significant challenges in accessing specialized medical care for their children.

Financial constraints, logistical difficulties, and the sheer distance to major cities often deter families from seeking timely medical attention. On average, families must spend Rs 50,000 to travel to tertiary care hospitals in major cities, worsening the burden on already vulnerable households.

Recognising these challenges, ChildLife Foundation has pioneered a provider-to-provider telemedicine model, deploying high-definition cameras, IP phones, and registered nurses at telemedicine sites across Punjab. Through this innovative approach, children in remote areas receive consultations from FCPS Peads emergency specialists stationed at the control room in Lahore. In 60% of cases, these consultations result in value-added interventions, including training for on-ground government doctors on the latest medical protocols and interventions.

“This telemedicine initiative is a game-changer for children in remote areas who previously lacked access to timely and quality emergency care,” stated Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO at ChildLife Foundation.

“By leveraging technology, we are bringing critical medical expertise directly to the doorstep of those who need it most, saving lives and alleviating the burden on families,” Rabbani said, adding: “In Punjab alone, 90 telemedicine sites are currently operational, providing consultations to children with critical illnesses.”

It may be noted that the ChildLife Foundation manages 13 children's emergency rooms under public-private partnerships with the government, spanning across Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, and Mayo Hospital and Children's Hospital in Lahore and Multan, respectively. These emergency rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, latest life-saving equipment, and a fully stocked pharmacy with a 45-day supply of essential medicines.

ChildLife Foundation's holistic approach to pediatric healthcare extends beyond emergency rooms, encompassing a scalable and cost-effective model operating in 313 hospitals nationwide in partnership with the government. With Emergency Rooms in tertiary care hospitals and Telemedicine Satellite Centers in secondary care hospitals, ChildLife Foundation aims to provide free-of-cost treatment to two million children this year, ensuring that every child has access to life-saving medical care, regardless of their geographic location or financial circumstances, Rabbani said.

