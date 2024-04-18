Tarar condemns PTI for jeopardizing national interests

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar Thursday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that individuals involved in last year’s May 9 attacks are now jeopardizing national interests through irresponsible statements.

Speaking to the media, Tarar emphasized that those who undermined the country’s interests were adversaries of Pakistan.

He expressed dismay at prioritizing political agendas and ego over national interests, highlighting the regrettable pattern of PTI leadership disowning statements against the country’s interests.

He acknowledged the support of friendly countries in investing and cooperating with Pakistan, expressing optimism for progress.

Tarar also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen relations with friendly countries.

In a related development, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari called for moving on from “polarisation” to bring the country back to “contemporary politics”.

He passed these remarks while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate.