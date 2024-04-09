Five women cricketers return to Pakistan’s white-ball squads for West Indies series

Five women cricketers have been recalled to the white-ball squads as the National Women’s Selection Committee, led by Saleem Jaffar, announced 16-member ODI and T20I squads against West Indies women’s team.

The three ODIs – part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 - will be played between April 18 and 23, while the five T20Is will take place from April 26 to May 3. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

For the ODI series, wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is), who last featured for the Pakistan women’s team in the ODI series against South Africa in Karachi in September 2023, has been recalled.

For T20Is, four players – Ayesha Zafar (29 ODIs, 20 T20Is), Gull Feroza (2 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (3 ODIs, 4 T20Is) and Tuba Hassan (selected in both squads) (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) – have been recalled. Ayesha last featured for Pakistan in the T20I format against South Africa in 2021, Gull Feroza’s last outing for the Pakistan women’s team in the T20I format was against Sri Lanka in 2022, while Rameen’s last T20I match was against South Africa in 2019. Tuba, who made her ODI debut against Australia in 2023, last appeared in the T20I format against England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.

Ayesha, Gull Feroza and Rameen, who are part of the T20I squad, will participate in the National Women’s One-Day Tournament commencing in Faisalabad on 17 April. Before the T20I series, the three players will rejoin the national team squad.

After the ODI series, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhtar will move to Faisalabad to take part in the domestic one-day tournament.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who was part of the 20–player camp in Karachi, has been rested so that she can fully recover from the minor injuries she sustained in a freakish car accident last week. Bismah Maroof, who was also involved in the same accident, will undergo a fitness test next week before a decision on her selection is made.

ICC Women’s Championship: West Indies women’s cricket team due on April 14

Pakistan women’s squad for ODI:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof*, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Pakistan women’s squad for T20I:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof (subject to fitness), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

Player support personnel:

Saira Iftikhar (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Muhammad Javed (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Nadia Arif (masseuse)

The 16-member ODI squad will assemble in Karachi on April 13 to feature in the training sessions scheduled from April 14 to 17 at the National Bank Stadium. West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on April 14. The media advisory of the series will be shared in due course.

Series schedule:

Apr 18– First ODI at National Bank Stadium (NBS), Karachi (0930am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

Apr 21 – Second ODI at NBS (0930am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

Apr 23 – Third ODI at NBS (1530 local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

Apr 26– First T20I at NBS (1930 local time)

Apr 28 – Second T20I at NBS (1930 local time)

Apr 30 – Third T20I at NBS (1930 local time)

May 2 – Fourth T20I at NBS (1930 local time)

May 3 – Fifth T20I at NBS (1930 local time)