Life & Style

Vintage Alfa Romeo cars go on sale at auction in France

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 07:47pm
A 1969 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/2 ‘Daytona’ car is displayed ahead of the auction of nine Alfa Romeo pieces from the Gerald Bugnon collection at Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
A 1969 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/2 ‘Daytona’ car is displayed ahead of the auction of nine Alfa Romeo pieces from the Gerald Bugnon collection at Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France. Photo: Reuters

FONTAINEBLEAU, France: Eight vintage Alfa Romeo cars will go on sale at an auction near Paris on Sunday.

The collection, owned by a Franco-Swiss family, includes a 1969 Tipo 33/2 racing model estimated to sell at up to 2.5 million euros ($2.66 million). The red racing car marked Alfa Romeo’s postwar comeback to international car racing.

Other models include a 1954 Giulietta Spider prototype estimated to reach 450 thousand euros.

A 1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ and a 1963 Alfa Romeo SZ C Oda Tronca cars are displayed ahead of the auction of nine Alfa Romeo pieces from the Gerald Bugnon collection at Osenat auction house. Photo: Reuters
A 1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ and a 1963 Alfa Romeo SZ C Oda Tronca cars are displayed ahead of the auction of nine Alfa Romeo pieces from the Gerald Bugnon collection at Osenat auction house. Photo: Reuters

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7mn in New York: Sotheby’s

Also on auction, in addition to the eight cars, is a one-person racing boat with an Alfa Romeo engine.

Stellantis-owned Alfa Romeo, a brand steeped in Italian automotive history, unveiled on Wednesday its new Milano small SUV, named after the northern Italian city of Milan where Alfa Romeo was founded in 1910.

Dubai: Sotheby’s auction of rare cars, watches surpasses $17mn

The Osenat sale takes place in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, and online.

