Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 10:51am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 278.32 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.40 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, an IMF official said that despite the tightening of monetary policy over the past two or three years in Pakistan to control inflation, which is projected to come down, more work needs to be done on demand and supply side.

Internationally, the US dollar was soft on Thursday as traders assessed the US interest rates outlook in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve officials that cemented expectation of monetary settings remaining restrictive for a while longer.

The US dollar has been rising in recent weeks as a slew of strong US economic data and persistent inflation dashed expectation of rate cuts in the near term.

Simmering tension in the Middle East also added to the dollar’s safe-asset appeal. Dollar strength has cast a shadow across currency markets, keeping the yen rooted near 34-year lows and leading to several warnings from Japanese authorities as traders fret about possible intervention.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, was last at 105.97, inching away from the five-and-a-half-month high of 106.51 hit on Tuesday as traders consolidated positions.

The index is up 4.5% this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed after a 3% drop in the previous session as the market remains concerned about demand this year and on signs that a wider conflict in the key Middle East producing region could be avoided.

Brent futures were up 29 cents, or 0.3%, at $87.58 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded 20 cents higher, or 0.2%, at $82.89 a barrel at 0413 GMT.

This is an intra-day update

