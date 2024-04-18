KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 17, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.07 279.57 JPY 1.76 1.80
EURO 292.42 295.15 AED 75.13 75.84
GBP 342.41 345.77 SAR 73.18 73.87
INTERBANK 278.15 278.50
=========================================================================
