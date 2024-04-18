KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 17, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.07 279.57 JPY 1.76 1.80 EURO 292.42 295.15 AED 75.13 75.84 GBP 342.41 345.77 SAR 73.18 73.87 INTERBANK 278.15 278.50 =========================================================================

