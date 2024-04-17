AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi’s Feb crude exports edge up to 6.317mn bpd

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 04:45pm

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in February edged up to 6.317 million barrels per day (bpd) from 6.297 million bpd in January, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s crude oil production increased by 0.6% to 9.01 million bpd while inventories fell by 6.73 million barrels to 145.09 million.

JODI is provided with monthly export figures by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and publishes them on its website.

Oil dips as demand worries outweigh Middle East supply risks

Data showed that Saudi refineries’ crude throughput rose by 250,000 bpd to 2.675 million bpd in February while direct crude burning increased by 52,000 bpd to 360,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, the country’s oil products exports rose by 147,000 bpd to 1.39 million bpd.

Separately, Saudi Arabia has raised the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude oil for customers in Asia and the Mediterranean in May.

Earlier this month, OPEC and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, kept their oil supply policy unchanged and pressed some countries to increase compliance with output cuts.

Oil prices crude exports Brent crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Saudi’s Feb crude exports edge up to 6.317mn bpd

US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Rupee again sees marginal decline against US dollar

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks at ‘delicate phase’

Gold continues to shine, reaches Rs251,900 per tola in Pakistan

Thunderstorm, rain expected in Karachi from today

Ali Rathore set to take charge as CEO Engro Fertilizers Limited

Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Oil dips as demand worries outweigh Middle East supply risks

Read more stories