The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday on dollar demand from fuel importers and manufacturers, traders said.

At 0949 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 132.00/133.00 per dollar, compared to Tuesday’s closing level of 131.00/132.00.

The shilling - one of the best performing currencies in the world in 2024 - is up about 19% against the dollar since the start of the year, LSEG data shows.