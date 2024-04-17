AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
Relegated Rotherham ‘part company’ with manager Richardson

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2024 03:36pm

LONDON: Rotherham have ‘parted company’ with manager Leam Richardson by mutual consent after just five months in charge following their relegation to the third tier of English football, the Yorkshire club said Wednesday.

Former Wigan boss Richardson succeeded Matt Taylor in December but presided over a woeful run, losing 18 of his 24 games in charge and overseeing Rotherham’s demotion from the Championship to League One.

Richardson’s assistant, Rob Kelly, has also failed to make it to the end of the season, the pair leaving with immediate effect.

His appointment was with a view to rebuilding the club in the third tier but he has not made it until the end of the season, with his assistant Rob Kelly also leaving with immediate effect.

“Rotherham can confirm that the club have parted company with first-team head coach Leam Richardson with immediate effect,” said a club statement.

“Leam was appointed in December 2023, taking charge of 24 matches in all competitions during that time. Assistant head coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.

‘Great season’ still possible for Bayern, says Kane before Arsenal clash

“Everyone at Rotherham would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The search to appoint a new first-team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course.”

There was no immediate announcement on who would be in charge for Rotherham’s remaining three games of the season, starting with Saturday’s match at home to Birmingham.

