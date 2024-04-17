Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals for support after Russian strike on city of Chernihiv kills at least 10

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for sufficient determination and support from Western partners after a Russian missile strike on the northern city of Chernihiv killed at least 10 people on Wednesday morning.

Zelensky calls for same ‘unity’ from allies as for Israel

“This would not have happened if Ukraine had received sufficient air defence equipment and if the world’s determination to counter Russian terror had been sufficient,” Zelenskiy said via the Telegram messaging app.