AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Crew of ship seized by Iran are safe, operator MSC says

Reuters Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 02:22pm
An official slides down a rope during a helicopter raid on MSC Aries ship at sea in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on April 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters
An official slides down a rope during a helicopter raid on MSC Aries ship at sea in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on April 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The 25 crew members of the MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran on April 13, are safe, shipping firm MSC said on Wednesday, adding that discussions with Iranian authorities are in progress to secure their earliest release.

“We are also working with the Iranian authorities to have the cargo discharged,” the company said in a news release.

Portugal’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador on Tuesday to condemn Saturday’s attack on Israel by Tehran and to demand the immediate release of the Portuguese-flagged container ship.

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions, shipping firms say

MSC leases the Aries from Gortal Shipping, an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime.

Zodiac is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

Iran MENA Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Iran sanctions Zodiac Maritime Iran's deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani MSC Aries Crew of ship seized

Comments

200 characters

Crew of ship seized by Iran are safe, operator MSC says

US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks at ‘delicate phase’

Toshakhana vehicle reference: NAB clears Nawaz Sharif

Thunderstorm, rain expected in Karachi from today

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

Oil dips as demand worries outweigh Middle East supply risks

Higher gains on securities: UBL’s profit up 12% during Jan-March

Read more stories