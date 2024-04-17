China stocks jump as regulator clarifies concerns over delisting rules

HONG KONG: China stocks jumped on Wednesday, with Shanghai Composite index marking the biggest daily gain in 10 weeks, as the country’s securities regulator assuaged concerns over new delisting rules and calmed investors following a sell-off in small-cap shares.

Hong Kong stocks turned positive at the close.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late Tuesday that tighter rules would not spark a wave of delistings.

The regulator also refuted the view that latest delisting rules would hit small caps, saying that only about 30 companies would be delisted next year under the new regulation.

China’s small-cap CSI 2000 INDEX surged 6.7% to lead the gains.

UBS, meanwhile, upgraded 2024 real GDP growth forecast on Wednesday for China to 4.9% from 4.6%, due to improved first-quarter economic data and stronger export outlook.