Technology

Apple CEO says looking into possibility of building manufacturing facility in Indonesia

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 10:48am

JAKARTA: Apple Inc will look into the possibility of building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia, its CEO said on Wednesday after meeting President Joko Widodo.

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday, after visiting Vietnam.

He met with Jokowi, as the president popularly known, and will be inaugurating an academy for Apple developers on the island of Bali.

“We talked about the president’s desire to see manufacturing in the country, and it is something that we will look at,” Cook told reporters after the meeting.

Apple plans new fees, restrictions for downloads outside App Store

Apple has based much of its key manufacturing of iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches in Vietnam and suppliers for MacBooks are also investing in the country.

Apple has no manufacturing facilities in Indonesia but has established four Apple Developer Academies. Indonesia has a huge tech-savvy population, making the Southeast Asian nation a key target market for tech-related investment.

Apple

