AIRLINK 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BOP 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
DFML 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.94%)
DGKC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.56%)
FCCL 19.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FFL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
HBL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 131.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.75%)
MLCF 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
OGDC 132.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.9%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PIBTL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
PPL 113.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.39%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.56%)
PTC 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
SEARL 59.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
SNGP 66.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
TRG 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.3%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,317 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,099 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 70,458 Decreased By -26 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,194 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hundreds evacuated after Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2024 10:46am

JAKARTA: At least 800 people in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after multiple eruptions of the area’s Ruang volcano, which for days has spewed lava and ash clouds into the sky, the country’s volcanology agency said on Wednesday.

The volcano, located on Ruang island about 100 km (62 miles) from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted more than three times since Tuesday.

Authorities have raised the alert level to the second highest level following the increased activity, Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an official at Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), told Reuters.

The eruption of Mt. Ruang were triggered by recent earthquakes on the island, with the mountain emitting dangerous and “explosive hot clouds” as high as 1.8 km (1.1 miles) into the sky, she said.

“We must clear the island because we anticipate there could be more eruptions. No activity is allowed within four kilometres from the crater,” she said.

Indonesia volcano erupts again, rescue operations suspended

Footage seen by Reuters showed flows of red lava streaming down the mountain, reflected in the waters below, and billowing clouds of grey ash above its crater.

Ruang island is home to about 838 residents, most of whom have now been evacuated to the nearest island Tagulandang, said Heruningtyas.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.

Ruang volcano erupts Ruang island

Comments

200 characters

Hundreds evacuated after Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts

World Bank, Pakistan agree to rolling country framework plan for 10 years: Finance Division

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Saudi Arabia agrees to build strong partnership

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

Dubai International Airport says it is experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather

Read more stories