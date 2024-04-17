AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-17

Govt likely to initiate inclusive insurance schemes

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The government, in collaboration with insurance companies, expected to initiate inclusive insurance schemes which closely link to existing governmental protection programmes such as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday shared with media a comprehensive report on unlocking the potential of micro and inclusive insurance in Pakistan.

The SECP recommended that integrating the element of health insurance into social protection programmes as done in the case of National Health Insurance Programme can enhance the value of these schemes, as a universal health coverage programme.

Embedding health insurance in social protection programmes will not only reduce the out-of-pocket health spending but also fulfil the state responsibility in ensuring access to health, SECP added. The collaboration with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) is of paramount significance to support in expanding the reach and accessibility of micro-insurance/inclusive insurance to masses.

By partnering with MNOs, micro-insurance providers can leverage the extensive network and digital infrastructure these operators possess. This collaboration is expected to facilitate premium payments, claims processing, and policy management through mobile platforms, which may particularly be beneficial for customers in remote or underserved areas.

According, to International Labour Organization - Social Protection platform, only 9.2 percent of the population in Pakistan is covered by one social protection programme and 8.4 percent of the population is affiliated to another social health protection scheme. This leaves the insurance industry with a huge untapped market which is to be tapped in.

With majority of the population in Pakistan working in informal sector, inclusive insurance is recommended as the second-best solution, primarily where the government may not have the capacity to provide social protection to the persons working in the informal-sector, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP BISP Insurance Benazir Income Support Programme insurance schemes

Comments

200 characters

Govt likely to initiate inclusive insurance schemes

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories