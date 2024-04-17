AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
PSO allowed per litre exchange rate adjustment

Wasim Iqbal Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed Pakistan State Oil (PSO) per litre exchange rate adjustment of Rs1.34 per litre on petrol and 26 paisa on high-speed diesel (HSD) for the fortnight starting from April 16, 2024.

The document available with Business Recorder shows the exchange rate adjustment for PSO has added Rs1.01 per litre exchange rate in 34 paisa allowed last fortnight on petrol and 30 paisa per litre reduced on HSD as compared with 56 paisa allowed in last fortnight ended on April 15, 2024.

Average of Platts with incidentals and duty in the last two weeks increased on petrol by Rs1.73 per litre from Rs207.94 to Rs209.67 per litre and increased by Rs7.95 per litre on HSD from Rs202.43 to Rs210.37 per litre.

Ex-refinery prices for petrol increased by Rs3.07 per lire from Rs207.60 to Rs210.68 per litre and Rs8.20 per litre on HSD from Rs201.87 to Rs210.07 per litre.

Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM) on petrol raised by Rs1.45 per litre from Rs5.30 to Rs6.75 per litre and new rate of IFEM on HSD is up to Rs3.71 from Rs3.66 per litre or 5 paisa raise.

Dealer margin, distant margin and extra margin on petrol was kept unchanged; however, 11 paisa down on HSD.

