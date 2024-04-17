Roti price: Nawaz, Maryam reach out to people

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reached public to find out the price of bread (roti).

Nawaz met bakers at Ada Plot and asked them about the price. Both leaders also sought public opinion about the new price of bread.

Nawaz Sharif assured people, “I will keep reviewing the price of bread myself.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inspected the rate list on the occasion.

The people expressed pleasant surprise seeing Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif amidst them.

Moreover, on special direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provincial health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir reached the house of singer Ghulam Abbas to present him a cheque of one million rupees for his treatment. He also conveyed him a message of good wishes from the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

CM prayed for singer Ghulam Abbas’s complete and speedy recovery. She said, “Singer Ghulam Abbas is Pakistan’s cultural asset. The Punjab government will provide full support for his treatment.”

Singer Ghulam Abbas thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her patronage and support.

