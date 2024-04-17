Forecast of severe weather conditions: NDMA advises relevant depts to remain vigilant

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised the concerned departments to remain vigilant amid the forecast of severe weather conditions starting from Tuesday which will continue to April 22 as the ongoing spring rains have claimed 57 lives.

While the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has warned of medium to high flood in River Kabul in Nowshera and Charsada areas during the next 48 hours as more rainfall is anticipated across the country.

According to the FFD report, River Swat was also flowing in medium flood at Munda Headworks with a decreasing trend. Rivers Kabul, Swat and their respective tributaries have been experiencing flash flooding due to torrential rains in the catchment areas, it further said.

Rains caused dozens of houses to collapse in the northwest and in eastern Punjab province.

A spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority said 21 people had died, with more rains expected this week.

According to officials, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at least 21 people have died and scores injured. Rain also lashed the capital, Islamabad, and killed seven people in Balochistan.

According to the Director General State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Tahir Mumtaz Khan, in AJK at least eight people have died, 11 were injured and 47 houses were damaged owing to various rain-related incidents. Khan told this correspondent by phone that in District Neelum Valley in Jagran area, three members of a family died as rain waters swept them away while crossing a stream. He said that the roads connecting Neelum Valley with the rest of the state were blocked at several places owing to landslides but now all the roads are cleared.

The NDMA has urged all concerned federal ministries, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa(KPK), KPK Irrigation Department, respective district administration, municipal and city administration to ensure the following measures to tackle any emergency situation:

(i) Identification of vulnerable points/at-risk communities and devise mitigation and safety measures;(ii) Maintain enhanced alert level/monitoring of developing situation to reduce reaction/response times;(iii) All civic agencies/rescue services (Rescue 1122/Fire Brigade/Ambulance/Civil Defence) to remain alert and ensure availability of personnel and equipment during the next 48 hours, especially in at-risk areas; (iv) People living along the banks of River Kabul and its associated Nullahs to be sensitized about expected increase of water flows; (v) Timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying/flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelter, food and medicines in those shelter camps;(vi) Locals/farmers/cattle herders be forewarned to shift cattle away from low lying areas adjacent to River Kabul and its associated Nullahs; (vii) Restrict vehicle movement in low-lying/at-risk areas, close to River Kabul and its associated water channels/nullahs;(viii) Provision of POL for back-up generators at water pumping stations and timely pre-placement of de-watering equipment for de-flooding.

DISCOs and relevant local administration departments are must take timely steps to ensure necessary to avoid electrocution incidents and timely restoration of power supply;(ix) Provision of relief/medical supplies to affectees in a timely manner; and (x) Coordinate with concerned departments for clearance of roads in case of any blockage/obstruction, waterlogging and pre-placing of necessary emergency equipment at vulnerable/appropriate locations.

Moreover, travellers and tourists are forewarned about risks posed at flood-vulnerable locations and may be diverted to safe lay-by/waiting areas with a sufficient supply of water/food and essential medicines in case of adverse/dangerous road conditions by police, NH&MP, and local administrations.

