Sharjeel orders 100pc increase in KPC grant

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed to increase the grant for the Karachi Press Club from 5 Crore rupees to 10 Crore rupees. Memon assured the members of the Karachi Press Club that the government will address issues related to their plots and other matters.

He expressed this during a meeting with the President of Karachi Press Club, Saeed Sarbazi, and Vice President Rashid Memon.

The delegation of the Press Club congratulated Memon on assuming office and apprised him of the issues faced by the KPC, while requesting an increase in the grant for the Karachi Press Club.

Memon directed the Director General of Information Saleem Khan to prepare a summary for increasing the grant to 10 Crore rupees.

