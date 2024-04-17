AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
More rains, thunderstorms likely

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

KARACHI: More rains, thunderstorm expected across the country till April 22, which may also pull down temperatures level over the period, according to the Met Office.

Till this Sunday, a strong weather system is likely to unleash rain across the country with winds, thunderstorms, snow and isolated hailstorm and cloudbursts in intermittent gaps. The fresh spell has started from Balochistan to spread over the other parts through weekend.

With some isolated cloudbursts, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Awaran, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noushki, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Loralai, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Mastung, Ziarat, Shirani, Zhob, Musa Khel and Barkhan are expected to receive the rain spell till morning of April 19.

From April 17 till April 21, the same spell may grip Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with snow over the high ridges and isolated hailstorm.

With a few downpours and snow on mountains, the new spell may cover Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from April 18 till April 22.

Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal may witness the rainy weather from April 18 till April 21 with downpours and hailstorm.

However, the wet spell may prevail over Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from April 18 till April 20.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar from the eve of April 17 till the morning of April 19.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs and water streams of Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar on April 17 and April 18.

The rain may trigger deluge in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from April 18 and April 20.

