Faizabad Dharna Commission report fails to address SC’s order?

ISLAMABAD: The Faizabad Dharna (sit-in) Commission report seemed to have failed to address the Supreme Court’s order whether it was co-incidental or on the instruction of the same source to file and withdraw the review petitions against its judgment.

The SC in its order dated November 13, 2023, expected that the Inquiry Commission will probe the factors for not implementing the Faizabad Dharna judgment and “will consider” why the review petitions against it were filed and later on withdrawn.

“We expect the commission which is proposed to be constituted will consider why the same and other review petitions/applications were filed and if it was coincidental or was done pursuant to being instructed from the same source,” said the SC three-bench order.

It is learnt that the Commission’s report, submitted to the federal government, gave a clean chit to former Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, saying there was no evidence of any organisation’s involvement behind the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s protest.

The sources in the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP)’s office shared that Faizabad Dharna Commission report has still not been supplied to the Supreme Court. They stated that first, the federal cabinet would give approval to the report and decide whether it should be made public or not, adding after the approval, the Dharna report would be filed in the apex court.

The government on November 15, 2023, had constituted a three-member inquiry commission under the Inquiry Commission Act 1956 to investigate and identify the persons responsible for Faizabad Dharna and recommend legal action against them. The Commission was headed by PSP officer Syed Akhtar Ali Shah (retired) and comprising former Inspector General of Police Tahir Alam Khan and Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior Khushal Khan.

The Court had given two months to the Commission to conclude its finding about the Faizabad Dharna. However, on January 22, 2024, AGP Mansoor Usman Awan prayed to the court to grant one more month to the Inquiry Commission to complete the probe in Faizabad Dharna.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa instead of one month gave two more months to the Commission to finalise its report. He had told the AGP that after examining the report they would pass an appropriate order.

The report concluded that there was no evidence of any organisation’s involvement behind the Faizabad sit-in and gave a clean chit to General Faiz Hameed (retired) — who chaired a meeting following the prime minister’s directives, and acted in accordance with those instructions.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accepted responsibility for the decisions made during the sit-in, absolving General Hameed of any undue influence. Additionally, testimonies from key figures including Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, and Aftab Sultan, unanimously, denied any involvement of agencies or individuals.

The commission’s report highlighted the Punjab government’s failure to address the sit-in promptly, criticising its decision to allow the TLP to march to Islamabad. It also identified shortcomings within the Rawalpindi administration.

The commission proposed implementing the National Action Plan and emphasised the need for the Executive to fulfil its responsibilities effectively. Moreover, it suggested amendments to laws, including those related to social media, to better regulate platforms like PEMRA Ordinance.

Former chief of the ISI Faiz Hameed had submitted his written statement before the Faizabad Dharna Inquiry Commission. Sources said that the former ISI director general has answered the questions provided by the commission.

The sources further said that Faiz Hameed has claimed he negotiated with the TLP on the instructions of the then government of the PML-N, led by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The Faizabad Dharna Commission has completed its investigation and prepared its final report, sources reveal, adding that Commission’s Chairman Akhtar Ali Shah has submitted the report to the Cabinet Division.

The Commission’s report includes statements from 27 key figures and recommends action against several personalities deemed responsible for the mishandling of the sit-in. The commission has also identified those accountable for the failure to effectively manage the protest.

The final report of the commission also contains various recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future, sources disclose. It says that all decisions related to the sit-in were primarily made by the chief executive on behalf of the provincial government.

The report shed light on Islamabad Police, Ministry of Interior, Punjab government, ISI, and IB while also detailing matters related to former Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

The report stated that Faiz Hameed was supposed to sign the contract as Major General DG (C) ISI. At that time, the then Army Chief and DG ISI had given permission to General Faiz Hameed for the contract.

According to the Faizabad Dharna Inquiry Commission, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had also agreed on Faiz Hameed’s signature.

The report mentioned that policymaking institutions need to learn from the Faizabad Dharnaas incidents such as Faizabad Dharna occurred due to flaws in government’s policies.

The report revealed that instead of stopping the TLP march in Lahore on November 25, the Punjab government allowed them to go to Islamabad which resulted in fatalities and injuries due to the lack of coordination in the police of the twin cities.

The Inquiry Commission’s report stated that the federal government obtained the ISI’s services to reach out to the leadership of the protesters.

The report highlighted that during the Faizabad Dharna, Shehbaz Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab, and the national leadership did not blame any institution or officials.

