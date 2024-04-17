AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

PTI demands govt make Faizabad Dharna Commission report public

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Days after the Faizabad dharna commission, formed to investigate Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s 2017 sit-in, sent its report to the federal government, the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Tuesday called for making the report public and punish the culprits instead of locking it into the cupboard to protect the wrongdoers.

As the masses are unlikely to see any immediate respite from the skyrocketing inflation, Ayub, who is also PTI secretary general, dubbed the government a “pickpocket” for allegedly “siphoning off” the taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

“Shehbaz Sharif [prime minister] is siphoning off money from people’s pockets,” he alleged.

He slammed the government for its failure to provide immediate relief to the inflation-hit masses, saying unemployment and inflation are on the rise in the country which reflects the country is headed in the wrong direction.

He also lambasted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her unpopular decision about reducing the price of flat bread to Rs16, saying that she did not know about the economy.

A day earlier, the Punjab government, as part of its efforts to provide relief to inflation-stricken people, reduced the price of roti to Rs16 and naan to Rs20 across the province, amid nanbais’ concerns. They are of the view that they are ready to sell roti at the government rate if they are provided a subsidy.Backing the nanbais’, the PTI leader, while referring to the price of wheat flour, said that roti and naan could not be sold at the government’s rate.“The federal government standing on “crutches” brought a tsunami of inflation in the country,” he added.

Moving on to the alleged rigging in the by-polls, Ayub accused the Punjab’s “corrupt administration” of election manipulation.

“In the by-elections, it was said that Form 45 should not be given to anyone,” he added. Polling stations were being changed to benefit the ruling party in Punjab, the PTI leader claimed.

“Pakistan cannot afford rigging,” he warned.

He said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, who is eying to become high commissioner to Canada, is enjoying foreign trips, adding number of polling stations has reduced and are set up in remote areas under a malicious attempt to influence the elections.

He said that the CEC had been asked to reduce PTI’s seats hence RPO Gujranwala has been given the charge of Wazirabad, who happens to be the relative of a PML-N candidate.

About the regime change operation, he said that the ex-chief of army staff, Gen QamarJavedBajwa, in 2019, had said that they would topple the Imran Khan-led PTI government.

“The London plan became operational in 2022,” he added.

To a question, Ayub welcomed the Saudi delegation in the country and said: “PTI will welcome whoever invests in Pakistan.”

However, he did add the investor would think a hundred times before making any investment in a country where judges of a high court are writing letters, fearing for their safety.

He further said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar should have issued a statement on Iran-Israel tensions, adding “no policy statement has yet been issued in connection with Iran-Israel conflict, which is unfortunate”.

The PTI leader also slammed the incumbent government over the lack of healthcare facilities for former first lady Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala sub-jail.

“Spy cameras have been installed in Bushra Bibi’s room and washrooms,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PTI Omar Ayub TLP Faizabad Dharna Commission

Comments

200 characters

PTI demands govt make Faizabad Dharna Commission report public

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories