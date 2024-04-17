PTI demands govt make Faizabad Dharna Commission report public

ISLAMABAD: Days after the Faizabad dharna commission, formed to investigate Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s 2017 sit-in, sent its report to the federal government, the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Tuesday called for making the report public and punish the culprits instead of locking it into the cupboard to protect the wrongdoers.

As the masses are unlikely to see any immediate respite from the skyrocketing inflation, Ayub, who is also PTI secretary general, dubbed the government a “pickpocket” for allegedly “siphoning off” the taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

“Shehbaz Sharif [prime minister] is siphoning off money from people’s pockets,” he alleged.

He slammed the government for its failure to provide immediate relief to the inflation-hit masses, saying unemployment and inflation are on the rise in the country which reflects the country is headed in the wrong direction.

He also lambasted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her unpopular decision about reducing the price of flat bread to Rs16, saying that she did not know about the economy.

A day earlier, the Punjab government, as part of its efforts to provide relief to inflation-stricken people, reduced the price of roti to Rs16 and naan to Rs20 across the province, amid nanbais’ concerns. They are of the view that they are ready to sell roti at the government rate if they are provided a subsidy.Backing the nanbais’, the PTI leader, while referring to the price of wheat flour, said that roti and naan could not be sold at the government’s rate.“The federal government standing on “crutches” brought a tsunami of inflation in the country,” he added.

Moving on to the alleged rigging in the by-polls, Ayub accused the Punjab’s “corrupt administration” of election manipulation.

“In the by-elections, it was said that Form 45 should not be given to anyone,” he added. Polling stations were being changed to benefit the ruling party in Punjab, the PTI leader claimed.

“Pakistan cannot afford rigging,” he warned.

He said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, who is eying to become high commissioner to Canada, is enjoying foreign trips, adding number of polling stations has reduced and are set up in remote areas under a malicious attempt to influence the elections.

He said that the CEC had been asked to reduce PTI’s seats hence RPO Gujranwala has been given the charge of Wazirabad, who happens to be the relative of a PML-N candidate.

About the regime change operation, he said that the ex-chief of army staff, Gen QamarJavedBajwa, in 2019, had said that they would topple the Imran Khan-led PTI government.

“The London plan became operational in 2022,” he added.

To a question, Ayub welcomed the Saudi delegation in the country and said: “PTI will welcome whoever invests in Pakistan.”

However, he did add the investor would think a hundred times before making any investment in a country where judges of a high court are writing letters, fearing for their safety.

He further said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar should have issued a statement on Iran-Israel tensions, adding “no policy statement has yet been issued in connection with Iran-Israel conflict, which is unfortunate”.

The PTI leader also slammed the incumbent government over the lack of healthcare facilities for former first lady Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala sub-jail.

“Spy cameras have been installed in Bushra Bibi’s room and washrooms,” he added.

