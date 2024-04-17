AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

Appeals in cipher case: IK’s lawyer concludes his arguments

Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s counsel, Tuesday, concluded his arguments in appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher case.

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals moved against the convictions in the cipher case.

During the hearing, Salman Safdar advocate, representing the PTI leaders, stated that the cipher was in the custody of Azam Khan as he received the cipher. He added that it is said that the cipher copy issued to the principal secretary was not returned.

He contended that therefore, the entire responsibility of the copy of the cipher was on Principal Secretary Azam Khan and it was his primary duty to protect the copy.

At this, the IHC chief justice asked what Azam Khan received in the official movement would not be considered the responsibility of the prime minister. Safdar replied that if Azam Khan had received it, it was also his responsibility to return it.

Justice Aamer asked Safdar that did Azam Khan give him a copy. What is your position? Did the prime minister take it or not? Barrister Safdar said that his position is that the cipher’s copy was lost from the Prime Minister’s Office and this is what Azam Khan said. He added that when the cipher’s copy was not found, the Foreign Ministry was informed.

He further said that according to the mechanism, if the cipher is lost it is necessary to report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which happened on March 28 and according, to the mechanism, the departmental inquiry has to be done by the senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which did not happen.

Justice Miangul Hassan asked that are you saying that there is nothing on record that the cipher’s copy was handed over to him. Safdar replied that yes; that is exactly his point.

The counsel argued that Azam Khan, a 22-grade top officer of the bureaucracy of this country, went missing, filed an FIR, came back without giving any reason, and became a witness (the accused), what will be the status of his statement. He added that apart from this case would you not open a floodgate for future cases.

Salman contended that there is nothing like that on the record that the cipher copy was handed over to the prime minister of that time, but the copy was handed over to Azam Khan.

Justice Miangul Hassan expressed his surprise that why this charge of “negligence or deliberate loss” was not levelled on Azam Khan.

Khan’s lawyer argued that according to the mechanism provided to all the secretaries of the Establishment Division from 2021 in the matter of secret documents, they had informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the loss of the cipher’s copy on March 28, 2023. He further said that the ministry should have to conduct a departmental inquiry but they did not do it and then, they had to inform the IB but they did not tell them either.

The IHC bench said that the security of the cipher demands that no one can see it, asking has anyone seen that cipher. The counsel replied that no, even he did not see it and no witness said anything about its text. He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has left space for human error regarding loss of cipher and according to the rules, if a document is lost; it is not a criminal act. He maintained that Azam Khan did not protect the cipher document properly and the PTI founder cannot be held responsible and a former prime minister cannot be punished for any human error.

In response to queries from the bench, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s lawyers elaborated on the timeline of events surrounding the receipt and transmission of the cipher. They highlighted the protocols in place for the preservation of official documents and emphasised the gravity of their disappearance.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Wednesday (today) for further proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Islamabad High Court FIA PTI Imran Khan Justice Aamer Farooq cipher case

Comments

200 characters

Appeals in cipher case: IK’s lawyer concludes his arguments

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories