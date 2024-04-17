Saudi delegation calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD: In a significant diplomatic meeting on Tuesday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), led a delegation to meet with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan.

The discussions revolved around enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, emphasising mutual interests and policies aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. Prince Faisal highlighted the enduring and strategic nature of the relationship, stressing the importance of exploring diverse avenues for further collaboration.

In response, General Munir expressed gratitude for the visit, reaffirming the deep-rooted bond of fraternity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He emphasised the strong sentiments of respect and affection that the Pakistani people hold for their Saudi counterparts. General Munir also assured full support for the delegation, and expressed optimism for fruitful outcomes beneficial to both countries.

