Prices of roti, naan: 14 held for fleecing people

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Punjab’s Food Minister, Bilal Yasin, on Tuesday led a series of inspections resulting in the arrest of 14 individuals accused of selling roti and naan at inflated prices.

The Minister’s team targeted food outlets in Shadman and Muslim Town areas, ensuring compliance with newly revised price guidelines. During his field visit, Yasin emphasized the government’s commitment to prevent artificial inflation and ensure that the staple foods, roti and naan, are affordable for all residents with prices set at Rs16 and Rs20, respectively.

Talking to media, the Minister criticized the recurrent overcharging practices and stressed the need for stringent action against offenders. “Habitual criminals must be sent behind bars,” he stated, signaling a zero tolerance policy against price manipulation.

The minister also voiced dissatisfaction with the local administration’s oversight of market practices, prompting him to direct senior officials, including the additional deputy commissioner, to intensify their monitoring efforts. He urged administrative officials to “come out of their offices” and play a proactive role in ensuring compliance with the government’s pricing directives.

Highlighting recent government efforts to reduce food costs, Minister Yasin noted the historic decrease in flour prices, which he claimed should reflect directly in the retail price of bread products. “The price of a 20 kg bag of flour has been reduced by Rs500,” he said, describing the move as unprecedented.

In addition to price checks, Yasin mandated that the weight of roti and naan must also meet official standards, ensuring fair value for consumers. As part of the ongoing campaign, price lists will be prominently displayed in all markets to inform and protect consumers.

The operation saw the participation of key local officials including the deputy commissioner of Lahore, the additional deputy commissioner (general), and the price control magistrate.

