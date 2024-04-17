Urea for kharif season: Directives issued to authorities

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of urea and DAP fertiliser to farmers in the Kharif season.

The minister, while presiding over the Fertilizer Review Committee meeting, issued these directives.

The government is committed to the welfare and improvement of agriculture and is ensuring integrated measures for agricultural development and prosperity of farmers, he said, adding that all resources will be utilised for the improvement of the agriculture sector.

He said gas supply will be ensured for fertiliser plants.

Fertilisers manufacturing industries will increase production of fertilisers on priority basis, the meeting was informed.

The development of the country is totally depending upon the industries and agriculture.

The meeting was informed that demand for urea fertiliser for Kharif season 2024 is 3.6 percent higher than last year. Federal Secretary MNFS&R Capt Muhammad Asif (retired) and Federal Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

