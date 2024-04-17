AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
Rain-related incidents in KP in four days: Death toll rises to 21; 32 injured, 330 houses damaged

Amjad Ali Shah Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

PESHAWAR: The toll from rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past four days has tragically risen to 21 fatalities while 32 injured and 330 houses were damaged, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on the damage caused by rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday.

The torrential downpours have wreaked havoc on communities, resulting in significant damage to property.

The report pointed out that landslides, roof collapses, and flash floods have resulted in the tragic loss of 21 lives among the deceased are 9 children and 3 women, whereas 32 people were injured as well.

Furthermore, as many as 330 incidents of roof and wall collapse were reported in various districts across the province due to rain which destroyed 53 houses and partially damaged another 277.

The affected areas include Mansehra, Buner, Bannu, Waziristan, Shangla District, Battagram, Mardan, Hangu, Kohat, Khyber, Dir, Mohmand District, Bajaur District, Chitral, Swat, Karak, Tank, Peshawar, and Charsadda.

On the other hand, the distribution of relief supplies to the affected people is underway.

The affected individuals are being provided with tents, blankets, kitchen sets, and other necessary relief items.

Elaborating on the relief efforts, the PDMA said that 200 tents, blankets, mosquito nets and mattresses have been provided to the affectees along with 100 kitchen sets and mats each.

On the instruction of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district administrations and related bodies immediately provided assistance to the victims while PDMA provided relief goods to the victims of affected districts of Swat, Peshawar, and Mohmand.

The goods included 200 tents, 100 kitchen sets, 200 blankets, 100 hygiene kits, 100 mats, 200 mosquito nets, 200 mattresses, and other items of daily use for each district.

The development comes as various parts of the country have witnessed significant downpours in recent days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has issued a series of directives to various government bodies to ensure swift and effective response to the ongoing rain situation. He emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate potential risks to lives and properties.

Under his guidance, district administrations, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Rescue Services, and other relevant agencies have been instructed to maintain a state of high alert. This includes making necessary arrangements to minimize potential losses and swiftly respond to any emergency situations that may arise.

Furthermore, the CM has mandated the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and directives issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). He underscored the importance of having staff readily available in affected areas and urged local government bodies to ensure their presence in the field.

