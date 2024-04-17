Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,090 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,619 tonnes of import cargo and 12,471 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 105,619 comprised of 30,456 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,096 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 15,967 tonnes of Wheat & 48,100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 12,471 comprised of 12,471 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 3132 containers comprising of 1922 containers import and 1210 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 777 of 20’s and 512 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 260 of 20’s and 296 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 178 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Mt SARGODHA, Peace Victoria & Ever Envoy Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Mt Mardan, kotaLayang, Northern Practise, Cypress & Euphoria Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Vilda-X and Lydia left the Port on Tuesday morning while four more ships, Bum Shin, Nilgun, Nicholas and XT-Brightness are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 181,875 tonnes, comprising 155,697 tonnes imports cargo and 26,178 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,619 Containers (3,572 TEUs Imports and 1,047 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Asphalt Alliance and High Trader & two more ships, Al-Khor and MSC United-VIII are scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Mogas, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EETL and QICT on 16th April, while two more containerships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Cap Andreas are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 17th April, 2024.

