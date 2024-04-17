AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

Visually impaired individuals: Punjab to address employment concerns

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: The provincial minister for social welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, has approved significant measures to address the employment challenges faced by visually impaired individuals in Punjab. The government has swiftly responded to the protests of visually impaired individuals who have been deprived of employment opportunities.

Discussions have taken place near the revered Data Darbar, led by the Lahore Division director and his team, to resolve issues with visually impaired individuals. The government has pledged to meet their demands, including an increase in daily wages and contract extensions. Furthermore, approximately 350 visually impaired individuals have been accommodated in shelters, where they are provided with essential amenities such as food and accommodation.

To ensure the fair distribution of benefits, a comprehensive list of visually impaired individuals from various districts will be compiled to identify the recipients of these concessions. Various groups of visually impaired individuals have been engaged in constructive consultations to finalize this list. Once their concerns are addressed, actions will be taken on their demands through mutual agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sohail Shaukat Butt Bait ul Mal

Comments

200 characters

Visually impaired individuals: Punjab to address employment concerns

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories