PDMA ready to deal with expected heavy rains from tomorrow: DG

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Director General Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia has said that stormy rains, lightning, thunder and strong winds are the weather forecast. There are chances of heavy rains across Punjab from April 18 to 21. According to the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab, an alert has been issued to the district administration.

The Departments of Health, Irrigation, Construction and Communication had issued an alert to the local government and livestock. Information department, WASA, Punjab Police and Civil Defense have also been alerted in view of the weather situation. Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed has issued instructions to the administration across the province to remain alert.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed said that the obstacles in the way of rivers and canals should be removed immediately. Rescue organisations should be ready for any emergency situation.

All institutions can fight natural calamities only through mutual cooperation. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed to take precautionary measures. DG Irfan Ali Kathia said that PDMA control room is active round the clock. The people living in the low lying areas will get full support from the institutions. Those living on the banks of rivers and streams should take precautions. By making the flow of water possible, loss of life and property can be avoided. There are clear instructions from Chief Minister Punjab that negligence or irresponsibility will not be tolerated.

He further said that the protection of life and property of the people is the first priority of the department. Damage in stormy rains can be avoided by taking precautionary measures. Citizens are also being informed about the upcoming season through print, electronic and social media. District administration, rescue agencies and PDMA helpline are available to the public round the clock.

