Lahore Police arrest 6551 POs

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Lahore Police have arrested 6551 proclaimed offenders involved in various criminal activities, including 10409 court absconders and 2276 habitual offenders.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana told that in Cantt Division, 1380 proclaimed offenders, 1632 court absconders, and 368 habitual offenders have been apprehended. In Civil Lines Division, 536 proclaimed offenders, 1212 court absconders, and 135 habitual offenders were caught. Similarly, in City Division, 1423 proclaimed offenders, 2445 court absconders, and 878 habitual offenders are under custody. In Iqbal Town Division, 842 proclaimed offenders, 1576 court absconders, and 365 habitual offenders have been arrested. During this period, in Sadar Division, 1232 proclaimed offenders, 1776 court absconders, and 354 habitual offenders were brought to justice, while in Model Town Division, 1138 proclaimed offenders, 1768 court absconders, and 176 habitual offenders were taken into custody.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana underlined that modern technology is being utilized for crime prevention and better service delivery. Alongside this, operations are underway to apprehend suspects and anti-social elements through various applications including Smart Eye, Hotel Eye, and Tenancy Record, among others, he concluded.

Lahore police Bilal Siddique Kamyana

