AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

KP Govt fires 57 employees of Auqaaf & Religious Dept

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

PESHAWAR: In the light of austerity measures directed by the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, the Auqaaf and Relief Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fired 57 employees on Tuesday after declaring them unnecessary and burden on the provincial exchequer.

In a statement issued here, the Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Adnan Qadri has said that they will not waste the taxes collected from the people in any circumstances. He said that so far 57 employees which were burden on the provincial exchequer have been laid off.

The provincial minister said that the laid off employees were recruited on fixed salaries during the caretaker government without any justification. He said that the process of austerity and reforms are kept continued at all level in the province. He said that they are the trustees of taxes collected from the people and they will not waste a single penny of it. He further urged the people to contact his office in case of finding any negligence in the service delivery.

Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzammil Aslam also called on the Provincial Minister for Auqaaf and Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Adnan Qadri and beside development funds for district Khyber other matters also came under discussion. The Provincial Minister Sahibzada Adnan Qadri said that after approval of the annual budget in June, work on more development schemes would be initiated to turn district Khyber into an economic hub.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor on Finance said that the provision of development funds to merged districts is the top priority of the provincial government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur Auqaaf & Religious Dept

Comments

200 characters

KP Govt fires 57 employees of Auqaaf & Religious Dept

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories