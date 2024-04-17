Interference of spy agencies: Gandapur for forming commission to probe IHC judges allegations

RAWALPINDI: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said that following the writing of a letter by the six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges regarding the alleged interference of spy agencies in the judiciary, they have admitted that they have rendered judgment under pressure.

“After the letter was written by the judges, everything was crystal clear. They [judges] have admitted that they have made judgment under pressure and all the decisions made by courts went against PTI and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan,” Gandapur said while talking to reporters after appearing before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on May 9 cases.

He said that writing of letter by six judges is not an ordinary issue; therefore, a commission should be constituted to probe the allegations levelled by the IHC judges.

Gandapur said the cases against PTI’s founding chairman were fake and this system was being exposed day by day. "We respect the judiciary and have appeared before the court.” Beneficiaries of Form 47 were sent to the parliament by stealing the mandate of the PTI founder, he said, adding that “we and the people stand by the PTI founder.”

He said that people who were responsible for bringing PDM-II government would be exposed soon.

Earlier, Gandapur appeared in ATC in a case in which his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued.

The court granted bail to Gandapur in 12 cases relating to the May 9 incidents.

The court also ordered the KP chief minister to submit surety bonds.

