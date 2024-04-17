AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-17

Interference of spy agencies: Gandapur for forming commission to probe IHC judges allegations

Fazal Sher Published 17 Apr, 2024 05:28am

RAWALPINDI: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said that following the writing of a letter by the six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges regarding the alleged interference of spy agencies in the judiciary, they have admitted that they have rendered judgment under pressure.

“After the letter was written by the judges, everything was crystal clear. They [judges] have admitted that they have made judgment under pressure and all the decisions made by courts went against PTI and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan,” Gandapur said while talking to reporters after appearing before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on May 9 cases.

He said that writing of letter by six judges is not an ordinary issue; therefore, a commission should be constituted to probe the allegations levelled by the IHC judges.

Gandapur said the cases against PTI’s founding chairman were fake and this system was being exposed day by day. "We respect the judiciary and have appeared before the court.” Beneficiaries of Form 47 were sent to the parliament by stealing the mandate of the PTI founder, he said, adding that “we and the people stand by the PTI founder.”

He said that people who were responsible for bringing PDM-II government would be exposed soon.

Earlier, Gandapur appeared in ATC in a case in which his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued.

The court granted bail to Gandapur in 12 cases relating to the May 9 incidents.

The court also ordered the KP chief minister to submit surety bonds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Ali Amin Gandapur

Comments

200 characters

Interference of spy agencies: Gandapur for forming commission to probe IHC judges allegations

24.8pc inflation forecast: IMF projects 2pc growth

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

KSA foreign minister meets PM

Jul-Feb LSM posts negative growth YoY

Investment: KSA assured of maximum support, facilitation

Amending hiring rules approved for SPPS recruitments

‘Delay’ by SEL in achieving COD: NTDC claims $13m LDs

‘Withheld’ renewable energy projects: PFREIF accuses Power Div of misguiding SIFC

Iran says working to safeguard oil exports in region

Oil price spike threatens IMF global outlook

Read more stories