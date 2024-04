LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted nine workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a vandalism and arson case.

The court while releasing the accused observed that the prosecution has failed to prove charges against the accused.

The TLP workers include Muhammad Yusuf, Rehan Hussain, Saeed Ahmed, Muhammad Azhar Munir, Muhammad Salim, Muhammad Ashraf and Afzal.

Nawan Kot police had registered the case against the accused in 2021.

